BEULAH — A man remains in critical condition after attempting suicide in the Benzie County Jail.
Benzie County Corrections deputies discovered the 41-year-old hanging in his jail cell during an inmate check Saturday, according to Sheriff Ted Schendel.
He’d been arrested three days earlier for violating his probation.
The man, whose name is not yet being released, remains at Munson Medical Center in an intensive care unit.
Schendel said deputies arrested the man on Feb. 5 by request from Grand Traverse County, where the man faces charges.
He would have been transported there for a probation violation hearing that had yet to be set, Schendel said. He wasn’t sure what the man was on probation for.
Corrections officers conducted rounds at 8:12 p.m. that evening and confirmed the man was unharmed and in his cell. They found him hanging during their next check at 8:42 p.m., Schendel said.
Corrections officers immediately cut the man down and performed CPR and other life-saving measures, according to a release.
Benzie County EMS responded soon after.
Benzie County diverges from state guidelines for cell checks, which the state suggests be done every hour. Instead, to better supervise inmates, corrections officers make rounds every half-hour, Schendel said.
Upon booking, jail personnel conducted an electronic survey to assess the man’s suicide risk, as is protocol with every new inmate, Schendel said.
“It will tell you if there’s an elevated suicide score,” he said. “There was not one in this case.”
The man was kept in an observation cell for his first day behind bars, Schendel added, as is also protocol. Everything checked out and he was moved to another available cell in the sheriff’s department pod, he said.
He was the only person in his cell.
The two corrections deputies who handled the incident were placed on administrative leave for two days, as is protocol, Schendel said. They’ve since been returned to duty.
Schendel said the jail’s surveillance cameras captured the incident, and the footage will be used in an ongoing investigation into the matter.
Schendel said the Sheriff’s Department conducted a preliminary investigation, which has since been turned over to the Michigan Sheriff’s Association. He said they’ll be sending their Mission Team, which includes outside personnel who will be led by a jail administrator from elsewhere in Michigan.
So far, every other inmate in the pod has been interviewed, Schendel said.
“We believe that everything was by the book — but that’s why we’re having an independent agency come in,” Schendel said. “And we strive to make sure something like this does not happen, but it’s an unfortunate situation where these types of things occasionally do happen.”
