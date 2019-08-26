TRAVERSE CITY — The owner of a 2019 Ford GT unlocked his car Sunday afternoon to find a sizable rock inside, his passenger side window shattered and his windshield smashed.
Traverse City Police officers investigated the crime and it didn’t take long for a suspect to appear. The 43-year-old Traverse City man walked into the jail lobby and confessed to the crime.
Lt. Erich Bohrer said the man was strolling past the Park Place Hotel lot with a friend around 2 p.m. when, he told police, the friend spotted the sports car and offered a wager.
“He bet him $1,000 that he wouldn’t throw it through the windshield,” Bohrer said. “He allegedly accepted that bet.”
The man strolled in, picked up a rock and chucked it at the car’s windshield, which failed to break, Bohrer said.
“Your windshields, they’ve got a membrane on ‘em. So when you get hit, the idea is they don’t fall in on you,” he said. “So he picked it up, threw it, and boom, it didn’t go into the car.”
He then scooped the rock back up and hurled it through a passenger’s side window.
The owner of the bright orange, carbon fiber-framed customized sports car told police his vehicle was worth around $1.5 million and that the man caused around $50,000 in damages. The carbon fiber-framed GT supercar runs about $500,000 base, according to Autotrader.
“I haven’t bought a 2019 carbon fiber Ford GT, so I can’t tell you,” Bohrer said. “That seems a little steep for me.”
He said investigators plan to get an estimate from the manufacturer.
Bohrer wasn’t sure Monday if the man ever got his cash from the bet. He refused to out his friend to police.
“I’m sure by the time he gets his $1,000, it’s gonna be a fraction of the cost to either defend or repay any damages assessed here,” Bohrer said.
The case awaits review from the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Bohrer said investigators are recommending a charge of felony malicious destruction of property.
