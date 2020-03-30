LANSING — A local man will have his case heard again under a Michigan Court of Appeals decision.
The appellate court referred 27-year-old Gabriel Raphael Leaf’s sentencing back to 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power this month after ruling the court erred in how Leaf’s sentence was determined and failed to review vital documents. Judges called the mistake “an abuse of discretion.”
Leaf pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of child pornography in 2018 after inappropriately touching and photographing a sleeping boy, according to court documents.
He initially faced charges of producing child pornography, criminal sexual conduct and using a computer to commit a crime.
The defendant was a friend of the victim’s 15-year-old sister, and was welcomed to stay the night at the family’s home on Aug. 31, 2018, records show. He admitted to taking a picture and fondling the boy as he slept.
Investigators corroborated the confession after finding that snapshot on Leaf’s phone, along with eight more pictures of another child’s genitals, according to records.
Leaf was sentenced on April 27, 2018 to 4 to 15 years in prison and several hundred dollars in fines.
His defense attorney requested the sentencing be delayed so proper paperwork could be compiled, but after an objection from the prosecution, the court moved forward.
It meant the court was unable to review those documents, which would have been in Leaf’s favor.
The Court of Appeals also ruled Power erred in considering “off-the-record” information in calculating Leaf’s sentence — including allegations he groomed his victim and only befriended the boy’s older sibling to get closer to him. Appellate judges also ruled the court incorrectly accepted last-minute accusations to that effect from a witness during Leaf’s sentencing.
The defense objected to that and accused the prosecution of “shooting from the hip at the time of sentencing.”
The appellate court agreed.
A review of Leaf’s case has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 8 before Power.
