TRAVERSE CITY — A 36-year-old man's body was found by his mom after a suspected overdose, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.
His mom found him on Wednesday afternoon in the woods off of Veterans Drive in Garfield Township, and notified law enforcement at approximately 4:50 p.m., according to Capt. Chris Clark.
At this point, Clark said the sheriff's office does not suspect any foul play. Based on their initial investigations and evidence, they believe the man died from an overdose.
He had a history of substance use disorder at the time of his death, Clark said, and was living in a treatment house at the time.
After his mother didn't hear from him for a couple of days, she went out looking for him, according to the sheriff's office report.
His body was sent out for autopsy and toxicology on Thursday, Clark said.
The sheriff's office said they are withholding the man's name until his entire family is notified.
