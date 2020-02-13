BEULAH — A man is dead after corrections officers found him hanging from a bedsheet in his Benzie County jail cell.
Patrick Michael Kuhlman, 41, was pronounced dead at Munson Medical Center on Tuesday, according to Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel. Family members could not be reached Wednesday.
Kuhlman was treated in Munson’s intensive care unit in Traverse City, where he remained in critical condition for a few days after he was found hanging in his cell Saturday.
Schendel said corrections officers made rounds at 8:12 p.m. Saturday and noted Kuhlman was fine and in his cell.
That was not the case during a second cell check 30 minutes later.
Corrections officers immediately cut Kuhlman down and performed CPR and other life-saving measures, according to a press statement. Benzie County EMS responded soon after.
Kuhlman was in jail three days before the incident.
Schendel said nothing in his file or intake forms suggested he was a suicide risk.
“We’re not aware of any (medications or health conditions),” Schendel said Wednesday. “That would all be part of that screening process.”
Investigators have yet to determine when during that 30-minute window Kuhlman hung himself, Schendel added, and will be reviewing the jail’s surveillance footage.
Investigators have already interviewed the pod’s other inmates.
Upon booking, jail personnel conducted an electronic survey to assess Kuhlman’s mental health and suicide risk, as is protocol. He was kept in an observation cell for his first day behind bars, which is done with every new inmate, Schendel said.
“He flew through that with flying colors and was given his own cell,” Schendel said.
That cell measured about 8 feet by 10 feet and included two bunks and a private bathroom, he said Wednesday.
Kuhlman was the only inmate assigned to that cell.
Grand Traverse County deputies arrested the Traverse City man Feb. 4 at his Boon Street home on a probation violation warrant out of Benzie County, according to Capt. Randy Fewless.
Grand Traverse detectives were also investigating Kuhlman after a woman made a report claiming he placed a GPS tracker on her car earlier this year, Fewless said.
A warrant had not yet been authorized in that case.
Calls to the 19th Circuit Court clerk’s office and Benzie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office were not returned Wednesday regarding details of Kuhlman’s probation.
Schendel said the Benzie County Sheriff’s Department conducted a preliminary investigation, which has since been turned over to the Michigan Sheriff’s Association. The association’s Mission Team, which Schendel said is composed of outside personnel led by a different Michigan jail administrator, was on site Wednesday to delve into the matter.
He suspects the investigation won’t take long.
“We strive to make sure something like this does not happen, but it’s an unfortunate situation where these types of things occasionally do happen,” Schendel said. “We believe that everything was by the book.”
Investigators still are waiting on an official cause of death. Schendel declined to share further details on the incident, pending the investigation’s conclusion.
Kuhlman is the third inmate to die by suicide in a local jail since 2017 — Alan Bradley Halloway, 41, died in Grand Traverse County’s jail in 2017 and Marilyn Lucille Palmer, 36, died in Grand Traverse County’s jail in 2018.
