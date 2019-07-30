TRAVERSE CITY — A man convicted in Wexford County for acting on his “infatuation” with a teen girl faces new charges for sexual assault and kidnapping — this time, in a Traverse City courtroom.
Christopher Dale Wagenschutz, 33, appeared on a screen in 86th District Court Tuesday — broadcast from Oaks Correctional Facility, where he remains for the next 7-15 years after pleading “no contest” in that Wexford case.
He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony possession of a firearm.
The CSC and kidnapping charges each carry potential life sentences.
The case moves forward stemming from a Dec. 7 incident in which Wagenschutz is accused of kidnapping two Cadillac junior high-schoolers and sexually assaulting them in a Traverse City motel room, according to court records.
Wagenschutz’s 13-year-old accuser claims he picked her and a 14-year-old friend up from school that afternoon before the trio moved from county to county in an effort to evade law enforcement. Court records detail Wagenschutz’s “infatuation” with the younger girl, often referring to her as his “wife,” and that he treated the girl to food, new clothing and a haircut after nabbing her.
He also booked a room for the three of them at the Restwood Motel off U.S. 31.
Records allege he there performed oral sex on each girl and attempted to have sex with the 13-year-old after her friend fell asleep, “causing her physical pain.” He later admitted to performing several of those acts and “groping” the second girl to investigators.
Wagenschutz carried a pistol with him throughout the incident, according to court records.
The girls were reported missing soon after they failed to return home from school, and Cadillac police sent descriptions of the three and of Wagenschutz’s red Subaru to nearby law enforcement agencies.
Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Mike Hearn spotted the car in the parking lot of Kalkaska’s Northland Food Center the next day. He pursued Wagenschutz, who refused to stop, according to a DNR press release, and was soon backed up by Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department personnel. Wagenschutz gave himself up without a fight and he, along with the girls, were recovered seemingly unharmed.
The new Grand Traverse County case was first filed in early 2019, but County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg previously told the Record-Eagle she was waiting for the Wexford case to wrap before taking further action.
Attorney Stephen Kane, who represented Wagenschutz during the Tuesday arraignment, said the man had requested a court-appointed attorney during his appearance.
Wagenschutz was denied bond by Magistrate Tammi Rodgers, who also set a condition that he not contact any witnesses or victims named in the case.
He’ll appear in person for further court action, Kane said.
“There’s a communicative difficulty with incarcerated clients — prisons are not as defense lawyer friendly as I’d like them to be,” Kane said. “They’ll work with us, but it’s a task. And nothing works quickly with the prison.”
Wagenschutz pleaded no contest to his charges in Wexford County — meaning he accepted punishment without admitting guilt — and was sentenced in 28th Circuit Court to 7-15 years in prison in May.
He faced several charges in that case, including three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of harboring runaways and two more of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Wagenschutz next appears in court on Aug. 19 for a preliminary hearing before Judge Robert Cooney.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.