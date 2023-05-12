CHARLEVOIX — A 73-year-old man died in Melrose Township after being run over by a tractor.
Michigan State Police troopers surmised that James Sterly had been trying to start the International tractor with a John Deere planter on Thursday when the incident occured, according to an MSP press statement. A number of tools and a step stool were found near his body.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to the Melrose Township farm and found the unresponsive man on the ground with numerous injuries and and the tractor crashed into the woods, about 200 yards away.
