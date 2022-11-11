TRAVERSE CITY — A man from Traverse City died while in custody at the Grand Traverse County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Shaun Smith, 34, died of an “apparent suicide,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley said.

“Lifesaving measures were attempted by corrections officers, but were not successful,” Bensley said.

Corrections officers said Smith died at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, but have not disclosed how Smith died or what specific lifesaving measures were taken.

The sheriff’s office said Michigan State Police are investigating Smith’s death, and that they are “awaiting the result of their investigation.”

Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said troopers in their detective bureau were at the jail Thursday morning.

For a case like this one, Carroll said the investigation can consist of “a lot of different things,” including interviewing other inmates, members of the corrections staff, examining surveillance footage from the jail or the individual cell.

It’s difficult to determine exactly how long this investigation will take, he said, adding that, once detectives feel that they have exhausted every lead in the case, they will make a determination.

According to records from the 86th District Court, Smith had two active cases against him. He was arrested as a result of a warrant entered Oct. 19.

He was facing two different felony charges alleging possession of meth, a habitual offender charge of running and maintaining a drug house, and a second-offense domestic violence charge. Smith was arrested Nov. 1 on the suspicion that he committed those crimes, court records indicated.

Carroll said he was unable to confirm if this is the first time the state police had been involved in investigating a suicide at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Every law enforcement agency is required to submit an annual report to the Federal Bureau of Investigations that includes the number of in-custody deaths that have occurred with that agency, he noted.

The Detroit Division of the FBI did not respond to the Record-Eagle’s requests for those numbers on Thursday.

Last year, two inmates at the Grand Traverse County Jail attempted suicide and survived, according to previous Record-Eagle reporting.

In 2017 and 2018, two inmates died by suicide in that jail, prompting calls for better mental health services.

Smith’s death comes days after County Administrator Nate Alger said Country Health Support Services had run out of money to provide medical, mental health and psychiatric services at the jail.

The company, which has been unable to fill positions for the mental health services side of its operation, is continuing to provide services at the jail. But CHSS is operating at a loss since its services are costing up to $400,000 more than what had been agreed to by the county in its contract with the company, county officials said.

A committee consisting of jail, sheriff’s office and county administrators will recommend a company to the GTC board at a special meeting at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the governmental center.