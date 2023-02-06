KALKASKA — A Holt man died after being thrown from his snowmobile, Kalkaska County Sheriff’s deputies reported Monday.
On Saturday morning, Gary Sherman, 74, was driving his snowmobile north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, just south of M-72 in Bear Lake Township, alongside his son and a family friend when he drifted away from them, Undersheriff David Wagner said.
As Sherman trailed behind the others, the ski of his 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile got stuck in the snow, throwing him into a tree and the snowmobile back in the opposite direction, Wagner said.
His snowmobile continued going for “some distance” before stopping on the trail, deputies reported.
Sherman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the undersheriff said.
The family friend and Sherman’s son turned around to look for him once they realized he was no longer behind them. After they found him, they called 911 and began to perform cardiopulmonary-resuscitation until Frederic Township Fire Department Emergency Medical Services arrived.
Despite lifesaving efforts, paramedics pronounced Sherman dead at the scene. Alcohol and drugs were not involved in the crash, Wagner said.
The sheriff’s office and Frederic EMS were assisted by the Bear Lake Township Fire Department, the Kalkaska Township Fire Department and Aero Med.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.