TRAVERSE CITY — Police responded to a fatal crash on Munson Avenue.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Munson and East Front Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to a Traverse City Police Department release.
The man police suspected to be at fault for the incident, a 66-year-old Fife Lake man, was seriously injured. He died later that day at Munson Medical Center.
The crash occurred when the Fife Lake man pulled out onto Munson Avenue in front of another car, according to the release.
The eastbound car, driven by a 19-year-old Traverse City resident, crashed into him. The teen sustained mild injuries, but was otherwise unharmed.
