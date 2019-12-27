TRAVERSE CITY – Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies have released the man they’d detained for questioning in a Boardman River-area shooting and will send a report to the prosecutor for review.
Capt. Chris Clark said Friday the 50-year-old Traverse City man staying in a tent off Keystone Road had been cooperative and was released after detectives processed the scene for evidence and interviewed the man who was shot.
“He’d recovered from surgery and was able to talk,” Clark said. “They (detectives) also went back out to the scene, processed that for any evidence, they interviewed the subject that we had detained, and then they consulted with the prosecutor’s office.”
As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, a search began just after 1 a.m. Thursday when deputies responding to an unrelated domestic violence call heard gunshots between the river and Keystone Road. A 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound came out of the woods a short time later.
Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Oosse said deputies searched the woods, found the man staying in the tent as well as a semiautomatic handgun they believe to have been used in the shooting.
Deputies closed roads and hiking trails in the area, warned nearby residents to lock their doors and sent out a CodeRED alert later canceled just after 10:30 a.m.
Clark said Friday that deputies’ first priority is to insure the safety of the public, and then to gather information on what happened between the two men before law enforcement arrived.
“We want to make sure that information is as accurate as possible so that the prosecutor can make a sound decision on whether to charge or not.”
He said deputies take flight risk into consideration when deciding to release someone who has been detained and detectives, “insure protocol is in place, where if they need to re-contact a person, they can do that.”
Clark said between one and three shots were fired and that in addition to the sheriff’s department, Metro Fire and the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force’s Emergency Response Team assisted with the investigation.
The man who was shot underwent surgery at Munson Medical Center and was in stable condition, Clark said.
The investigation is ongoing, Clark said.
