BEULAH — A local man was deemed competent to face a murder charge after investigators found his neighbor shot to death.
Taylor Manol, a 23-year-old Beulah resident, was denied bond and has remained in Benzie County’s jail since his April 11 arrest, according to court officials. He’s charged with one count of open murder, Benzie County Sheriff’s Department Detective Cody Kastl said Friday.
County Prosecutor Sara Swanson said she may amend that charge to first- or second-degree murder, pending the results of Manol’s preliminary exam.
“I don’t know if I’ll give it to the jury as an open murder or not — I’m gonna kinda wait and see as the case goes forward,” she said Friday.
Kastl said a concerned friend spurred the investigation — that friend talked with now-slain 56-year-old Alexander Kosta Sarantos regularly, and as days passed without a response, he grew worried.
The friend trekked over to Sarantos’ Cinder Road home to check on him on April 11, Kastl said.
He found Sarantos’ car in the driveway and the house’s doors and windows locked, according to an April sheriff’s department release. Knocks at the door went unanswered.
He investigated and “saw other things around the house that were concerning,” Kastl said, spurring him to call 911.
Deputies arrived soon after and forced entry to Sarantos’ home, where they found the Beulah man’s body.
He was killed by gunshots to the head, according to Kastl.
Investigators found no weapon on the scene, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Kastl said Sarantos and Manol were next-door neighbors, and only knew each other in passing.
“There was no indication that they didn’t get along,” Kastl said. “I don’t believe there was any type of argument or fight before this.”
Despite that, the connection came quickly.
Kastl said “things” pointed investigations toward Manol’s home, but declined to say what those were. He also noted that investigators suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.
“We were able to put it together pretty quickly that we should go over and talk to him,” he said.
Previous reports from law enforcement said Manol is suspected of standing in the driveway while firing multiple gunshots into Sarantos’ home.
Manol was arraigned April 13 and was later referred for mental competency and criminal responsibility exam, which drew the case on through the late spring and into summer. Those determined Manol is able to participate in his own defense, and that he was legally sane when the incident occurred, Swanson said.
He won’t appear in court again until a preliminary exam set for 9 a.m. Sept. 22-23. The two-day scheduling was because of the case’s number of witnesses, according to Swanson.
