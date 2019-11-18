CEDAR — A crash left one man dead and two others with serious injuries.
Shortly after noon on Saturday, 80-year-old Richard Szatkiewicz, of Traverse City, was driving south on South Cedar Road, according to a release from the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Department.
He neared M-72 driving his silver Dodge van. Witnesses told deputies that Szatkiewicz pulled out feet before a silver 2016 Chevrolet driven by a 73-year-old Traverse City man, according to the statement.
Szatkiewicz was severely injured and died later that day at Munson Medical Center. His 78-year-old passenger and the Chevrolet’s driver were also severely injured and taken to Munson, according to the release.
Leelanau County deputies responded to the scene, assisted by Cedar Area Fire and Rescue, Elmwood Fire and Northflight EMS.
Investigators don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in the afternoon crash.
An investigation into the matter is ongoing, according to the statement.
