TRAVERSE CITY — A man died after walking into traffic just outside Traverse City’s downtown light parade.
Police aren’t sure if Mark Anthony Smith, 42, stumbled or stepped out to cross, but he found himself in the road right in front of a westbound pickup truck.
Its driver, Royce Thomas, had little chance to stop, said Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien. He struck the Cadillac man.
The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Saturday, O’Brien said, on West Front Street near Barlow. Smith was walking along the north side of the road near the Hagerty Center.
He died later that evening at Munson Medical Center.
Police suspect he’d been drinking — about an hour earlier, O’Brien said officers responded to State Street Marketplace to remove Smith after a caller said he was bothering other patrons. He cooperated and officers sent him on his way, O’Brien said.
They noted he was intoxicated.
“We don’t know what that level was, we had no reason to give him a PBT because he left cooperatively,” O’Brien said. “He wasn’t under arrest, none of the victims wanted to press charges at the bar.
“It is what it is — we take how many of those calls a day.”
Thomas and wife Terry Thomas, his passenger, told police they didn’t see Smith leave the curb. He was cleared of any wrongdoing at the scene, O’Brien said, and was not cited. He said the man wasn’t speeding and a Breathalyzer at the scene showed no alcohol in his system.
Smith wasn’t in a crosswalk and didn’t cross at the nearby Barlow intersection.
The incident forced a temporary lane closure and re-routed traffic, according to a Grand Traverse 911 release.
“It’s really kind of a sad situation,” O’Brien said.
An autopsy is pending.
