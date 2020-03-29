TRAVERSE CITY -- One man died Sunday in an early morning house fire in Garfield Township, said Grand Traverse Metro Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Brian Belcher.
The man died at the scene, Belcher said, and had not yet been identified.
"Everything is just preliminary right now," Belcher said, when interviewed at the scene of a two-story home on a wooded lot on Briarcliff Drive.
"We're continuing to investigate this."
Grand Traverse Metro Fire, Traverse City Fire Department and Blair Township Fire Department all responded, as did investigators from the Grand Traverse County Sheriffs Department.
A Michigan State Police canine unit was also on scene, which Belcher said is standard procedure for fire investigations.
The emergency call was made by neighbors at approximately 2:30 a.m., Belcher said, and no else was home at the time of the fire.
The age of the victim is unknown.
Firefighters also responded to a house fire on Rasho Road in East Bay Township Saturday at 10:30 p.m., and Belcher said investigators would also be on scene there sometime Sunday.
That home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, Belcher said, and the structure was a total loss.
