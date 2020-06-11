TRAVERSE CITY — A man faced arrest after investigators say he assaulted his girlfriend.
A neighbor of the couple called 911 after the man’s 21-year-old girlfriend came to the woman’s home saying she was “not OK,” according to police logs.
The neighbor noticed the 21-year-old was bleeding from the leg, and learned that her boyfriend was yelling and had also broken her phone.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at the Garfield Township residence shortly after — around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The boyfriend, a 26-year-old Kalkaska man, had already taken off in a red pickup truck, according to logs.
Deputies were able to find and arrest him shortly after.
He could face charges for domestic violence, disabling a telecommunications device, and separate charges for operating a vehicle without a license, without insurance and without registration.
His girlfriend was also arrested Wednesday on an outstanding domestic violence warrant out of Kalkaska County.
Both cases await review by county prosecutors.
