ELMIRA — A man accused of killing another and dumping him near a potato farm’s ditch has been charged.
Jacob Holford, a 29-year-old Elmira resident, was arraigned in Bellaire Thursday morning before 86th District Court Magistrate Jessica Allmand.
He faces a count of Open Murder in the death of 34-year-old Gary Miles Pickvet Jr., who went missing Saturday.
Pickvet’s body was discovered in a rural roadside ditch Monday evening, according to a Michigan State Police release. Despite hailing from Gaylord, the discovery was made about 20 miles away in Antrim County’s Star Township.
Pickvet’s father reported him missing Saturday.
MSP troopers conducted interviews of several people, according to a complaint filed in 86th District Court. One of them was Holford, who claimed the pair had gone out for a drive when suddenly, Pickvet asked him to stop the car. He told investigators Pickvet had leapt from the vehicle and ran off into the woods, and that the 34-year-old “believed somebody was after him.”
Another witness revealed the story was a lie, according to the complaint. They told investigators that Holford was carrying a .45 caliber handgun that day, and in a later interview, told troopers Holford “shot Pickvet Jr. in the back of the head,” and that the shooting took place along the gravel road he was found near.
A description of the spot led investigators to Tobias Road in Star Township, where they’d soon find Pickvet’s body, according to the complaint.
Holford was arrested Wednesday evening in Wexford County by an MSP Fugitive Team. Detectives had been in contact with Holford and were arranging for his surrender to law enforcement, according to an MSP release, and he was taken into custody without incident.
“As of right now, it is just an allegation,” Antrim County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter said Thursday. "The presumption of innocence stands. There’s still more investigative work that’s being done.”
He declined to comment further on the case.
Under state law, prosecutors can opt not to define a murder charge as first-degree or second-degree, according to the Michigan penal code. Open murder is treated as a sort-of combination of first- and second-degree murder, and can be amended to either. The charge can also be left open and given to the case’s jury, which would be tasked with determining the most fitting degree after hearing trial arguments.
Holford could see a life sentence under a second-degree conviction, and life without parole for first-degree. A first-degree murder conviction typically requires proof of premeditation, according to the Michigan penal code.
The crime proved shocking to many — particularly the residents along the quiet, rural stretch where Pickvet’s body was discovered. The gravel road is extremely rural, Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said previously, and not exactly well-traveled.
“I didn’t know anything, but they’ve been there up and down the road for the last couple days,” said Star Township resident Annette Voelker, who lives less than a mile from where police found Pickvet’s body. She’d given a police interview a day before.
“They asked if I’d heard gunshots and I hadn’t,” Voelker said. “But if I had, I wouldn't have thought anything about it because it's almost hunting season and people are out target shooting.”
State Rep. Tristan Cole, who lives nearby in Mancelona, expressed shock over the incident. He said he’d seen an ambulance go by the other day, but assumed there’d been an accident in the Kitchen Farm potato fields less than a mile from the scene.
Local Attorney Paul Jarboe represented Holford at his morning arraignment, but said Friday he’s unlikely to be involved with the case beyond that. A court-appointed attorney has yet to be assigned.
Holford is being held in the Antrim County jail on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
A probable cause conference in Holford’s case was rescheduled Friday morning for Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. He’ll return to court for a preliminary exam on Oct. 28, according to 86th District Court records.
A request for comment has not been returned by Pickvet’s family.
Reporters Mardi Link and Sheri McWhirter contributed to this report.
