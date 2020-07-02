BUCKLEY — A man could face life in prison after being charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend.
Alex Mesler, 56, has been charged with premeditated, first-degree murder after being arrested outside Angela Adamasian’s home Monday evening.
“To charge someone with a first-degree, you have to have probable cause that it was a premeditated attempt,” said Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore. “We believe we have sufficient evidence to charge.”
Adamasian called 911 at 8:16 p.m. Monday, just minutes before her death — she told a dispatcher her ex-boyfriend was brandishing a weapon and she was afraid. Wexford County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded soon after, according to Undersheriff Rick Doehring.
They found Mesler sitting on the porch and cuffed him before heading into the home. There, they found Adamasian unresponsive, Doehring said. She was pronounced dead on the scene, he believes.
Both Doehring and Elmore declined to discuss case specifics, including Adamasian’s cause of death and what sort of weapon caused her injuries.
Elmore said Thursday that an autopsy has already been conducted and that cause of death is known, but said it would be “inappropriate” to release those details at this point.
Elmore did note Mesler touts a long record, including at least three felonies and several less-serious charges. At least one of those convictions is for domestic violence and assault against Adamasian, stemming from an incident in 2017.
“There’d been a history of some domestic violence in the relationship,” Doehring said. “They had been boyfriend and girlfriend for a number of years.”
Mesler is being held in Wexford County’s jail after being denied bond during arraignment. Wexford County Judge Audrey Van Alst made that decision in 84th District Court Tuesday afternoon — less than 24 hours after the man’s arrest.
Meanwhile, investigators continue looking into the matter.
“It’s still an open investigation — we’re still working on it,” Doehring said.
Elmore doesn’t anticipate that investigation spurring additional charges.
Mesler’s attorney, Public Defender Nate Karnes, did not return a call for comment.
Next action in the case comes Tuesday, when a probable cause conference will be held. According to Elmore, those conferences are a ‘court-ordered opportunity for both sides to meet and see if there’s a way to resolve the case.”
“I do not anticipate a resolution on that day,” he said.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
