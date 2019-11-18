TRAVERSE CITY — A man could see a life sentence if convicted on several counts of child porn possession.
Daniel Alexander Smith, a 27-year-old Grawn resident, was arrested Thursday. He remains in jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.
The Grawn man faced arraignment Friday on three felony counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to 86th District Court records.
Each child porn count carries a base maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but records note Smith is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender — a status that raises those ceilings to life.
Smith pleaded guilty in a 2017 13th Circuit Court case to 10 counts of child porn possession through a plea deal, records show. It netted him an 8-month jail sentence.
The Michigan State Police computer crimes unit discovered Smith’s activity on Aug. 29 during an investigation into peer-to-peer transfer of child pornography, said MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll. They found materials were being downloaded to Smith’s address, he said.
Smith next appears in court for a preliminary exam at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4. The case has been assigned to 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney.
