BENZONIA — A Benzonia man was charged in the truck-versus-pedestrian crash in the Shop-N-Save parking lot that killed a woman last year.
Catherine Anne Kelder, 77, was struck by David Michael Gouin, 31, while walking in the parking lot of the Shop-N-Save, according a Michigan State Police statement on Wednesday.
Gouin, from Benzonia, was driving a large pickup truck and stopped to talk to a friend. While he was parked, Kelder began to walk in front of the truck. After Gouin finished his conversation, he began driving, and subsequently struck Kelder.
She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
The officers on the scene interviewed Gouin who said he did not see Kelder in front of his truck before he hit her. When Gouin’s truck was searched, officers found an unregistered handgun that he did not have a permit for.
After the investigation, the Michigan State Police turned the report over to the Benzie County Prosecutor’s Office. Gouin was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Benzie County on May 19 on one count of Moving Violation Causing Death, a one-year misdemeanor, and one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a one-year felony. According to the MSP statement, he was given a $5,000 PR bond.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14, and will be a preliminary examination, according to Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson. Swanson said only felonies receive a preliminary examination, so only Gouin's Carrying Concealed Weapon charge will be given a preliminary examination.
