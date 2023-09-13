TRAVERSE CITY — An 85-year-old Kalkaska man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies first got the call at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday of a collision at the intersection of Three Mile and Parsons roads, Sgt. Roy Raska said. First responders transported the pedestrian to Munson Medical Center.
According to the initial investigations, a 27-year-old man from Antrim County was driving to work when he struck the Kalkaska man, who was attempting to cross the street with his fishing gear.
The driver was not injured, Raska said, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.
