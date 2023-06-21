BELLAIRE — A seatbelt violation led to a drug-and-weapons arrest, Michigan State Police said.
At 8:15 p.m. Monday, troopers pulled over a 38-year-old Traverse City man on U.S. 131 in Mancelona. During the traffic stop, they discovered he did not have his driver's license, Lt. Derrick Carroll noted in a prepared statement.
Carroll said officers found 27 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin, a shotgun, 400 rounds of ammunition, a large amount of plastic baggies, syringes and other drug paraphernalia in the car.
He was arrested and taken to Antrim County Jail, where he is in custody pending arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.