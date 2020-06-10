TRAVERSE CITY — A man landed in jail after investigators say he assaulted his girlfriend.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the couple’s Blair Township home around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release.
There, they encountered a 45-year-old woman who told police her drunken boyfriend had grabbed her by the arm and neck and pushed her down, according to Lt. Chris Oosse. The incident escalated from a verbal argument, he added.
No weapons were involved in the incident, and the woman wasn’t seriously injured, save for some scrapes.
The boyfriend, a 51-year-old Blair Township man, made a run for it out the home’s back door as the woman called police. Oosse said a K9 unit arrived on-scene and investigators worked to track the man for about a mile through nearby neighborhoods. They lost the scent after a couple hours, but a tip offered deputies a break — they’d heard the man might be staying with a nearby relative, Oosse said.
A visit to the nearby home of the man’s son confirmed that tip, and the 51-year-old was placed in cuffs around 2:30 a.m.
He blew a .68 at that time, Oosse added.
The man was lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail on suspicion of assault and battery. The cases awaits review by county prosecutors.
