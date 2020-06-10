Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.