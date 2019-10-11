TRAVERSE CITY — A man landed in cuffs not just on suspicion of drunk driving — but also on a list of warrants.
The 31-year-old Traverse City man will be extradited to Ohio on a probation violation warrant, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department. Capt. Randy Fewless. He also faces a local warrant for failing to appear at court, and a report headed to the prosecuting attorney could yield potential charges of drunk driving, driving without a valid license and drugged driving.
A deputy spotted the man’s silver Toyota, headlights ablaze, in the parking lot off a Shell gas station at LaFranier and South Airport roads around 3 a.m.
He went to investigate and discovered a man seemingly passed out in the driver’s seat, Fewless said.
The deputy woke the man, who admitted he’d been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening.
A field sobriety test and PBT revealed his blood alcohol level at a 0.20, Fewless said. A search warrant for a blood test was also authorized, he added, to confirm whether the man had marijuana in his system.
Fewless couldn’t say what the man is on probation for in Ohio, or what local charges he failed to appear on.
The report heads to the county prosecutor for potential charges.
