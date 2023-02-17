TRAVERSE CITY — A Manistee man was arrested for allegedly stealing a handgun from a local business.
On Wednesday afternoon, the man, 31, stole the gun right off the counter of a Garfield Township store, according to sheriff's office Lt. Brandon Brinks.
The next day, detectives said they identified the Manistee man as the primary suspect, and found him in his home county.
Later, deputies said they found the stolen gun at a house in the city of Manistee.
According to Brinks, the man was driven to Grand Traverse County Jail where he awaits his arraignment in the 86th District Court. He will potentially face charges of felony firearms, larceny in a building and carrying a concealed weapon without a license violation.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Manistee City Police, Manistee County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and the Sheriff's State's Chief's Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) in their investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.