TRAVERSE CITY — An Interlochen man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment in connection to a dumpster fire that took place at the Women's Resource Center Thrift Store, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Early on Thursday morning, the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department responded to a fire that had engulfed the dumpster and back shed behind the Women's Resource Center Thrift Store off of U.S. 31 North, according to Chief Pat Parker.
Since then, the case has been under investigation by the fire department and the sheriff's office, Capt. Randy Fewless said.
Video surveillance obtained by the sheriff's office showed an unknown person setting a fire in the dumpster the night of the incident, according to Fewless.
As a result of an area canvas, the sheriff's office said they were able to match a potential suspect and suspect vehicle. On Friday afternoon, a sergeant said he conducted a traffic stop on a 62-year-old Interlochen man who was subsequently interviewed and arrested on suspicion of third-degree arson.
He is currently at the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.
Fewless said they are not releasing the name of the Interlochen man until after his arraignment.
The investigation is still ongoing, sheriff's office officials said, and a report will be sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office for review before charges are finalized.
