TRAVERSE CITY — A man finally found himself before a judge Tuesday after more than a month on the run from sexual assault charges.
The 40-year-old, from Tennessee but with Grand Traverse County ties, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor within county lines several times in 2018. He faces three felony counts — each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct — that each carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
U.S. Marshals picked him up with help from Arizona investigators on Sept. 6 and, at the request of the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, extradited him back to local custody, according to Michigan State Police Det. Mike Fink. The MSP Fugitive Team and Marshals coordinated to locate and cuff the man.
"Our fugitive team did a lot of work trying to find associates out there and got some tips on where he might be staying," Fink said.
MSP Cadillac Post troopers led the investigation, which began in June 2019. Prosecutors authorized charges and an initial warrant on July 19, and the man was set to be arraigned July 25. He fled shortly after checking into court, according to 86th District Court records, and a warrant was re-issued the same day.
The man next appears in 86th District Court for a preliminary exam on Oct. 15. He’s currently being housed in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.