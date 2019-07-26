TRAVERSE CITY — Blowing through stop signs, sending another sign flying and parking part-way through the wall of a stranger’s garage will land you in jail, a local man discovered Thursday evening.
Traverse City Police Department officers arrested the 51-year-old Traverse City man just after 8 p.m. after multiple calls from residents along Locust Street.
He was heavily intoxicated — blowing a .25 on a PBT at the scene, according to Police Chief Jeff O’Brien.
Initial calls reported the man’s purple Jeep as “out of control,” O’Brien added, flying through intersections along the side street just south of downtown.
The man was southbound when O’Brien said he veered off the road and struck a stop sign.
He crossed into a yard, crashed into a parked car in a driveway and finally came to rest after hitting the side of a home near the intersection of Locust and Thirteenth Street.
“A witness described that she saw the stop sign ‘go flying,’” O’Brien said. “He ran it right over. Took it out.
“You can’t make this up.”
A report on the incident was incomplete Friday morning, and O’Brien wasn’t sure how much damage the home or parked car were left with.
Investigators sent a report to the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requesting a charges of operating under the influence — third offense, O’Brien said.
The man remained in jail Friday morning.
