TRAVERSE CITY — A man faces felony charges in the aftermath of a bomb threat that sent government workers scattering and forced the jail into lockdown.
A magistrate arraigned Michael Brule, 58, for false reporting of a bomb or harmful device in Crawford County Friday afternoon. The felony — a Crime Against Public Order offense, or one disrupting societal function — carries maximum penalties of four years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
Brule also awaits sentencing in Grand Traverse County for a felony larceny conviction — a punishment he fled from last month, spurring 13th Circuit Court Judge Michael Stepka to issue a bench warrant.
Court records list several addresses for Brule, including Gaylord, Frederic and Traverse City. He’s noted as homeless in recent 13th Circuit proceedings.
The threat, though it named the “Traverse jail,” originated from Frederic, so the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department took lead on the investigation. Undersheriff Randy Herman said they’ve worked closely with Traverse City Police.
He confirmed Brule’s name after the Friday arraignment.
Grayling authorities relayed the message Thursday afternoon, which warned a bomb would rock the “Traverse jail” in 10 minutes’ time.
Local officers swarmed the jail — and the governmental center and court buildings on the same campus — just after the call.
Jail staff immediately cleared the lobby and sent inmates into lockdown. Other buildings made moves to evacuate shortly after, abruptly halting hearings and instructing workers to leave the campus entirely.
Judges, defendants and prosecutors were initially instructed to stay in courtrooms and out of the building’s hallways.
“In my 24 years, I don’t recall anything like this happening,” said Jail Administrator and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Barsheff.
Extensive searching by sheriff’s department and Traverse City Police officers, including K-9 units, cleared the scene about two hours later at 5:15 p.m.
By then, Crawford County authorities already had Brule in cuffs.
Brule “did not have the means” to act on the threat, Herman said.
“He wasn’t found in possession of any harmful devices,” added Crawford County Prosecutor Sierra Koch.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said Brule made the call from Beacon & Bridge Market, a Frederic gas station. Deputies nabbed Brule, whom O’Brien said had been drinking, at the same spot.
“There’s security cameras — we were able to make contact and make a quick identification,” Herman said.
Magistrate Camrin Talarico set Brule’s bond at $10,000 or 10 percent Friday afternoon. He’d been lodged in the Crawford County jail at the time.
Brule was appointed an attorney, Michael Brown, who did not return a call Friday.
Koch said Brule’s mental health issues likely played a part — a sentiment echoed by several sources close to the case.
“I believe he has significant mental deficiencies,” said Attorney Paul Jarboe, who represents Brule in the local case. “If it is alleged he’s the one who made that call, I’m confident it was the result of his mental illness.”
Jarboe was among dozens evacuated from the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice Thursday.
Several letters in court record, written by Brule to Judge Stepka, detail several mental and physical health issues at the county jail before a bond amendment allowed him freedom.
Brule underwent and passed a competency evaluation for that case in March.
Koch said the court likely won’t order another, and instead defer to that ruling.
Brule still awaits sentencing in local court after swiping a tip jar from the now-closed Ham Bonz restaurant on Eighth Street. He accepted a deal from prosecutors and pleaded to the charge.
The crime, felony larceny from a building, carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.
Sentencing was to be held June 21, but Brule didn’t show — Jarboe said his client was hospitalized for his mental health issues at the time. Stepka pushed the sentencing back to July 5, but another no-show spurred a bench warrant.
No new charges have made local dockets since the Thursday incident, though Jarboe said, legally, Brule could face other charges stemming from the threats in local jurisdiction. Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg did not return calls for comment on the matter Friday.
Jarboe said his client isn’t a likely threat to the general public.
“Mr. Brule has only harmed himself in regards to his mental illness,” he said Friday. “He, in my opinion, poses no danger to anyone in our community.”
