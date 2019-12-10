INTERLOCHEN — A man was shocked by a Taser inside Tom’s Food Market then arrested following a scuffle with deputies.
Benjamin John Dahlstrom, 31, of Traverse City was arrested on an outstanding trespassing warrant, and arraigned Monday in 86th District Court on charg-es of assault on a police officer and resisting and obstructing arrest.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man approaching customers in the back of the store and “acting weird” according to Capt. Randy Fewless.
A manager at the grocery retailer had asked Dahlstrom to leave the store, which he reportedly ignored.
When officers made contact with Dahlstrom, he tried to run away then later spit toward the face of one of the officers.
Officers re-approached Dahlstrom, a scuffle ensued, and the trio fell into a rack of merchandise. When Dahlstrom tried to run away again he was shocked by a Taser.
Emergency medical services responded, Dahlstrom was uncooperative and was taken to Munson Medical Center where he was released to the custody of officers who booked him into the Grand Traverse County Jail.
Dahlstrom has a 2016 conviction in Kent County’s 63rd District Court for attempted assault on a police officer and attempted resisting and obstructing arrest, and a 2019 conviction in 86th District Court for third degree retail fraud.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.