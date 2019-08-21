TRAVERSE CITY — The brother of a man investigators said was behind the wheel in a fatal hit-and-run was arrested on suspicion of assisting with the crime.
The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team cuffed Christopher Manuel Castillo II around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Brian Giddis said. They found the 20-year-old at his Taylor home.
Castillo awaits arraignment on a felony charge as an accessory after the fact, according to a warrant entered in 86th District Court record. He’s listed in court records as a co-defendant to elder brother Daniel Sanchez Castillo, 35, who surrendered himself to downstate police earlier this month.
Daniel Castillo was arraigned Aug. 13 on a felony charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. He also faces two misdemeanors — operating without insurance and with a suspended, revoked or denied license. He’s charged as a fourth-time habitual offender for several Wayne County convictions.
It stems from the evening of July 6, when investigators say Daniel Castillo, driving a Chevy Equinox, ran down 71-year-old Sham Sunder Suri along U.S. 31 North in Traverse City. Suri stepped into the road around 10:15 p.m. — after dark — near Sugar Beach Resort between Three and Four Mile roads, far from any designated crosswalks.
The car didn’t stop. Instead, investigators said Daniel Castillo pulled into a nearby parking lot and ditched his car, running from the scene after confrontations with witnesses.
His younger brother gave him a ride from the scene and helped him escape searching deputies, Capt. Randy Fewless previously told the Record-Eagle.
Suri died several hours later at Munson Medical Center.
Fewless said earlier this month that investigators believe drugs were involved.
An arraignment is yet to be scheduled for the younger Castillo. His older brother next appears in court on Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.