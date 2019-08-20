TRAVERSE CITY — A man is accused of punching another several times over a dispute involving a third person, Traverse City Police Department Detective Sgt. Matt Richmond said.
Police arrested the man, 39, of South Boardman, at the volleyball courts at West End Beach on Monday. He's suspected of aggravated assault after his accuser, a 45-year-old with no known address, told police the man hit him over several days, Richmond said.
The accuser, whose face was injured and who had blood stains on his clothes and blanket, told police it happened after he kept a woman away from the man for her safety, Richmond said.
The suspect denied hitting the other, but a witness told police they saw him hit the 45-year-old on Monday, Richmond said.
