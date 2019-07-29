INTERLOCHEN — Golfers chased down a Grawn man Sunday after investigators say he ran from the scene of a multiple car accident he caused.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the road-closing crash just after 10 a.m. to find three vehicles wrecked to the point of towing, plus two injured drivers. Two other cars were damaged after swerving to avoid the accident and instead colliding with debris.
The crash occurred when the 27-year-old Grawn man, driving an aged Subaru Legacy, crossed the center line of U.S. 31 South near Gonder Road and hit a 2019 Toyota Camry head-on, said Capt. Randy Fewless.
He then lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, Fewless added, crashing into a DTE gas mainline near the intersection in Green Lake Township.
The other driver, a 48-year-old Illinois man, also lost control and collided with another car, a 2009 Dodge Challenger.
Several witnesses reported the accident — and the heavily leaking gas line — in 911 calls.
EMS transported two people involved in the crash to Munson Medical Center for treatment for what Fewless described as “non-incapacitating” injuries.
The 27-year-old, who deputies suspected was intoxicated, ran on foot along the nearby Interlochen Golf Course, where several golfers who saw the crash “subdued” him, Fewless said.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence after being taken to Munson for a blood test — he refused a PBT at the scene, Fewless said, and deputies noticed “many signs of intoxicants.”
The man told investigators he’d instead fallen asleep behind the wheel.
The road remained closed for about two hours, Fewless said.
