BEULAH — The discovery of a man shot to death in his home led Benzie County detectives to a quick arrest.
A call from a concerned friend on Saturday led Benzie County Sheriff’s Department deputies to the scene, according to a release.
The friend, who was not named, grew worried after not hearing from 56-year-old Alexander Kosta Sarantos. He drove over to the man’s Cinder Road residence in Beulah and noticed Sarantos’ car was still in the driveway.
Further inspection revealed bullet holes in the 56-year-old’s front window.
Sarantos lived alone, according to the release.
Deputies arrived on scene soon after and forced entry to the man’s home. They discovered Sarantos’ body.
He appeared to have died from a gunshot wound. No weapons were found nearby.
A search warrant for Sarantos’ home and the home of a suspect yielded further evidence. That suspect was later interviewed, and shortly after Benzie County investigators arrested a 23-year-old Beulah man.
The investigation is ongoing and the release did not disclose what charges the man may face. He was yet to be arraigned Sunday evening.
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel declined further comment Sunday.
