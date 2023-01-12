TRAVERSE CITY — Antoine Ricardo, 23, was arraigned after he was arrested on suspicion of carrying around a concealed gun without a license.
Ricardo was arraigned via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon in the 86th District Court following his arrest on Sunday evening after he allegedly fired rounds outside his Garfield Township apartment complex, according to a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office report.
He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, according to court documents. In Michigan, if he is found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.
On Sunday at about 7 p.m. on Oak Terrace Drive, a concerned neighbor called 911 and said they heard someone firing a gun outside. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Ricardo “just recklessly discharging” bullets, Capt. Randy Fewless said.
Earlier that day, Ricardo told deputies, a friend had given him a ride to a party store and he had taken the gun with him. When he got back to his apartment on Oak Terrace Drive, he began to discharge rounds into the air, according to Fewless.
After speaking with Ricardo at the time, deputies learned that he did not have a Concealed Pistol License (CPL), which meant it was illegal for him to have taken the gun in a car. He was then arrested on suspicion of a CPL violation and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail, deputies said.
Ricardo was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond with the stipulations that he does not use or possess weapons of any kind for any reason, does not engage in any violent or intimidating acts and complies with a mental health treatment program, according to court records.
His next scheduled court date will be on Jan. 25.
