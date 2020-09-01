BELLAIRE — Kip Miller sat rigidly before a screen in Antrim County’s jail.
He watched the ornate, if a bit worn, courtroom displayed on it, and watched Magistrate Jessica Allmand through every composed word from the bench.
Allmand watched Miller, too, as he declined to request a court-appointed attorney, instead sharing plans to represent himself.
Time will prove the weight of that decision — Miller faces three felony counts in 86th District Court, which Allmand moved through quickly during a Tuesday morning arraignment.
The list — two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of fourth-degree fleeing/eluding an officer — could net the 42-year-old father of four up to two years in prison.
Miller, of Hillsdale, faces another daunting list in Emmet County, where he’s accused of throwing hot coffee in an officer’s face and leading a chase that would span three counties and two district court jurisdictions. Miller’s four children were with him — the family of five had been living out of his truck, Miller told the magistrate Tuesday.
Those still-pending charges include felony assault with intent to maim; four counts of second-degree child abuse; another four counts of second-degree child abuse committed before another child; two counts of fleeing and eluding and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to a 90th District Court official. Miller is to be charged as a second-time habitual offender, which extends sentencing ceilings in his latest case.
Neither 86th or 90th District Court records listed any past convictions under Miller’s name, and Emmet County Prosecutor James Linderman declined to discuss the matter.
Those charges threaten a whole lot more than two years — Miller could see 10-20 behind bars, depending on whether that past conviction was related to child maltreatment.
Each charge stems from a day-long affray with police, which started at 8 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Petoskey gas station, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Petoskey Public Safety officers had eyes out for Miller after a report of road raging, the Record-Eagle previously reported. One officer caught sight of Miller’s white F-150 in the lot and pulled in. He approached Miller and when the 42-year-old refused to cooperate, grabbed for the truck’s keys — only to be met by a scalding faceful of coffee, according to Carroll.
Miller took off.
Officers gave chase, but backed off after spotting a child in the truck. Michigan State Police troopers spotted the pickup a county over and followed from a distance, Carroll said.
Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies and local officers quickly established a blockade near Mancelona, and tried to confront Miller when he stopped, according to Sheriff Dan Bean. He instead hit the gas, ramming a Mancelona police cruiser and taking off yet again.
Miller came to a stop in a church parking lot just outside the small Antrim County village, but refused to leave the truck, according to Carroll. Negotiations proved unsuccessful.
The stand-off continued for eight hours, with Miller able to access weapons from the Ford’s cab and his four children, aged 6 to 12, still sitting in the backseat, Carroll said.
It limited officers’ options.
By 5 p.m., troopers had a plan and executed it, rushing the truck and tossing a stun grenade as armored trucks pinned Miller’s F-150.
It ended with the Hillsdale man in cuffs.
Miller is being held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond authorized as part of his Emmet County warrant. He also faces a $100,000 bond in Antrim County.
An Emmet County arraignment is yet to be scheduled, and it’s unclear which county Miller will be prosecuted in first.
Miller will return to a Bellaire courtroom for a preliminary exam at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 in Bellaire. A probable cause conference has been set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 9.
