TRAVERSE CITY — Court officials arraigned a Luzerne man on multiple criminal charges connected to a hijacking of a public bus in Kingsley.
Kyle Stephan Willobee, 24, was arraigned Friday in 86th District Court on charges of carjacking, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving and third-offense habitual offender. Chief Magistrate Tammi Rodgers set bond at $25,000 for Willobee, who remained detained Friday evening at Grand Traverse County Jail in Traverse City.
No defense attorney has yet filed to represent Willobee, court records show.
Willobee is accused of boarding a Bay Area Transportation Authority bus in the Northland Foods grocery parking lot in Kingsley on May 4 and attempting to take the fire extinguisher out of its holder. The bus driver feared the man would strike or spray him with the extinguisher, radioed for help and got off the bus, Michigan State Police said.
Willobee then allegedly stole the bus and attempted to pull out onto M-113, but was then struck by a passenger car driven by a 29-year-old Manton woman, police said.
No passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the wreck, authorities said.
BATA officials previously said the $110,000 public bus was totaled out in the wreck.
