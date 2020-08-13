TRAVERSE CITY — Weeks after a lone act of violence marred a downtown Black Lives Matter rally, the man who faces charges following the incident has left the courtroom — and instead, been allowed to seek mental health treatment.
The incident that spurred the case came as the June 6 rally wound down, the Record-Eagle previously reported. Several attendees told Traverse City Police they saw a man lob rocks at a passing pickup truck as it drove past flying a Trump flag.
Aari Rebane, a 27-year-old Suttons Bay resident, was charged in days following the June 6 event after running from the scene with witnesses in tow. He was caught by officers minutes later.
Rebane was arrested as a suspect that afternoon.
A case report obtained via the Freedom of Information Act details a police interview in which Rebane confessed to throwing rocks, also sharing with investigators his intent to do so if a pickup truck, one he recognized, made an appearance during the rally.
TCPD investigators said Rebane didn’t know the truck’s driver, or the man in the passenger seat, whose hand was sliced by one of the thrown rocks. The truck screeched to a halt, and that passenger got out to be approached by Rebane, investigators said previously.
The pair traded punches before fellow protesters started pulling Rebane away.
Rebane was on a waiting list for a partial-hospitalization mental health treatment program when the incident happened, according to Moeggenberg.
A judge felt it was in Rebane’s best interest to keep that appointment after hearing information on the program, she added.
“Basically, we didn’t want him to lose that spot and that chance to get treatment,” Moeggenberg said.
When he returns, Rebane faces charges of possession of an explosive device/substance in public; carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and assault and battery, court records show.
For now, it’ll be another 50-plus days before Rebane returns to a courtroom, Moeggenberg said. Further action in the case has yet to be scheduled.
