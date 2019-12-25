BEAR LAKE — A Traverse City man accused of stabbing a dog and assaulting his girlfriend is facing animal cruelty and domestic violence charges.
Jackson Charles Mackey, 39, was arrested in Manistee County, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a call on Russell Street in Bear Lake around 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 from a woman who she lives with Mackey, the press release states.
The woman claimed Mackey came home, went directly to the bedroom and stabbed a dog, the press release stated. She said Mackey assaulted her after she confronted him and tried to make him leave the home — she was not injured, according to the press release.
Mackey left in a red van, taking the injured dog with him. A trooper stopped Mackey on Pleasanton Highway, arrested him and searched the van, finding the dog in the front passenger seat bleeding from a chest wound, the press release stated.
The dog was treated at Bay Area Pet Hospital for a single knife wound and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the press release.
Troopers also located meth while searching the van, the press release stated.
Mackey was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County and charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of possession of meth — both felonies and punishable by four years and 10 years respectively — and five misdemeanors. The misdemeanors are domestic violence; operating without security/insurance; unlawful use of registration plate; operating under the influence of drugs; and one count of driving with a suspended license.
MSP was assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.