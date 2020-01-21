TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of molesting a young boy heads closer to trial.
Buck Fraly, 49, briefly appeared in an 86th District Court courtroom Tuesday morning to waive a preliminary exam that could have offered the case’s first public testimony. Instead, his charges head to 13th Circuit Court, where a trial will be scheduled.
Fraly, of Traverse City, faces three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from accusations he forced a boy to perform sex acts on him on several occasions. The assaults spanned years, according to court records.
The abuse stopped, records state, once the boy gathered the courage to tell Fraly “no” about a year ago.
The charges could net a life sentence.
Assistant Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Kyle Attwood said investigations began on Dec. 19, after the case was referred to law enforcement by the Department of Health and Human Services. Fraly was charged and arraigned soon after.
Fraly admitted to some of the acts during an interview with police, records show, but blamed his accuser — he told Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators “that he doesn’t know why he is ‘like this’ and he ‘needs help.’”
Fraly, who wore chains and orange to court Tuesday, remains incarcerated in Grand Traverse County’s jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.
Fraly’s next court action, a pretrial conference, has yet to be scheduled.
