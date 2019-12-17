TRAVERSE CITY — A 26-year-old Traverse City man was arrested Friday on suspicion of fraudulently trying to obtain a controlled substance at two pharmacies, authorities say.
The man is suspected of impersonating a doctor to get a prescription for Clonazepam, according to Lt. Brian Giddis of the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department. The drug is used to treat seizures and panic attacks.
The incident started at about 10:40 a.m. Friday when the suspect reportedly went to the Hometown Pharmacy on South Airport Road to talk to the pharmacist about needing a prescription of Clonazepam for his daughter. The suspect told the pharmacist he did not have insurance, Giddis said.
The suspect left after he was told a doctor’s prescription is needed for the drug, Giddis said. Soon after the pharmacist got a call from someone who said he was a doctor calling in a prescription for the suspect’s daughter, he said. The pharmacist said the doctor sounded a lot like the 26-year-old and called police.
Sheriff’s deputies followed up with the doctor, who told them he didn’t make the call, Giddis said.
A pharmacist from Walgreens on South Airport Road called police after a supposed doctor called in the same prescription, Giddis said. The suspect used his cell phone to make the Walgreens call and his caller ID showed he was not the doctor.
Deputies arrested the man at the Walgreens drive-through. When questioned, he said the prescription was for his girlfriend, Giddis said.
In both incidents the pharmacists asked the alleged doctor some medical questions that made it obvious he wasn’t a doctor, he said.
“We appreciate their cooperation, otherwise we would never have caught him,” Giddis said.
Charges of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance are being sought.
