BELLAIRE — Charges against a man accused of leading a police chase and hours-long standoff near trial.
A case against Kip Miller, a 42-year-old father of four, moved to 13th Circuit Court earlier this month, court documents show. It moves the case closer to a potential jury or plea deal — something likely to be discussed at a pretrial conference set for Oct. 19.
Miller faces several charges in two counties, records show. He’s nearing trial in one of those two cases, which is filed in Antrim County’s 86th District Court.
His Antrim County list — two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of fourth-degree fleeing/eluding an officer — could net him up to two years in prison.
Miller, of Hillsdale, faces another daunting list in Emmet County, where he’s accused of throwing hot coffee in an officer’s face and leading a chase that would span three counties and two district court jurisdictions.
Miller’s four children were with him — the family of five had been living out of his truck, Miller told a magistrate during his August arraignment.
Still-pending Emmet County charges include felony assault with intent to maim; four counts of second-degree child abuse; another four counts of second-degree child abuse committed before another child; two counts of fleeing and eluding and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to a 90th District Court official. Miller is to be charged as a second-time habitual offender, which extends sentencing ceilings in his latest case. Miller’s likely to face those charges after his 86th District Court proceedings end.
An arraignment in 90th District Court has yet to be scheduled. Miller is being held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond, which was authorized as part of his Emmet County warrant.
He also faces a $100,000 bond in Antrim County.
Miller is being represented by public defender Matthew Connolly, 13th Circuit Court records show.
Case attorneys will meet virtually in a Bellaire courtroom at 8 a.m. Monday for a pretrial conference.
Neither Connolly nor Antrim County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter immediately returned calls for comment Tuesday.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
