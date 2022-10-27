TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College President Nick Nissley meets or exceeds the expectations of the Board of Trustees and the community, according to his annual evaluation this week.
Nissley is in the first year of a three-year contract that goes through the end of 2024. Board Chair Rachel Johnson said the contract will be renegotiated at that time.
Nissley is paid an annual salary of $204,000, plus another $12,000 allowance for work-related expenses. According to his contract, his salary is increased annually the same percentage rate as that of staff and executives.
He was evaluated during a closed session, which is his right under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
This year, the board hired the Association of Community College Trustees to coordinate the review process that looked at Nissley’s performance in eight categories: leadership and strategic planning, finance and accountability, human resources, facilities, educational services, community relations, board relations and strategic goals and priorities.
It also included surveys given to those in the community with a relationship with the college, such as employers and donors, in addition to faculty and staff, including Nissley’s staff. Board trustees all took the survey and were interviewed by the ACCT, Johnson said.
In the survey taken by community members and others, Nissley’s overall average score was 3.64 on a scale of 1 to 5, while trustees gave Nissley an average overall score of 3.45. A score of 3 indicates he is meeting expectations, while 4 indicates exceeding expectations.
During the past year Nissley successfully negotiated a collective bargaining agreement with the NMC Faculty Association, developed new maritime certifications in the Culinary Institute, and began implementing the NMC Next strategic plan, according to a statement released by board members.
They also credited Nissley with improving faculty morale.
Goals the board set for Nissley for 2023 are that he be more proactive in addressing challenges, oversee a facilities master plan and improve his engagement with the board.
Nissley started with the college at the end of 2019, which was also the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was given top grades for his handling the pandemic and in last year’s evaluation was given an overall rating of “very effective.”
Johnson said this is the first time the board has hired an outside consultant to a presidential review. The review documents from last year to this were so different that comparing them is like apples to oranges, she said.
“He is meeting our expectations and we are satisfied with the work he is doing,” Johnson said.
In other business at a regular board meeting Monday:
- The results of NMC’s annual audit were accepted by the board. The college was given a clean, unmodified opinion — the highest level of assurance — by Plante Moran.
- Authorized the college to enter into a contract with CSD Lighting to convert to LED lighting in the Milliken Auditorium at a cost of $317,283.
Work is expected to take place in summer 2023.
