About the candidates

Tom Mair, 65, served as a Grand Traverse County commissioner for two years and ran for city and county offices several times before, most recently in 2019 for city commission. His professional experience includes representing artists and performers and licensing work for the record industry.

Susan Odgers, 63, is a teacher for Northwestern Michigan College and taught for other universities through its University Center. She completed her master's and doctoral programs at Wayne State University and twice received its Thomas Rumble Fellowship. She chairs the Traverse City Human Rights Commission and is vice president of the Traverse Area District Library Board of Trustees.