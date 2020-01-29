SUTTONS BAY — A mail delivery vehicle and an SUV pulling an open trailer collided along M-22 in Leelanau County.
Witnesses said the driver of the SUV attempted to go around the mail truck Wednesday afternoon along M-22 near the intersection of Shady Lane.
No injuries were reported, according to a Leelanau County Sheriff's Department deputy. Michigan State Police, Leelanau County sheriff, Bingham Township and Suttons Bay Fire and Rescue personnel responded.
