Traffic crash

Workers respond Wednesday to a traffic crash involving a mail truck.

 Record-Eagle/Mardi Link

SUTTONS BAY — A mail delivery vehicle and an SUV pulling an open trailer collided along M-22 in Leelanau County.

Witnesses said the driver of the SUV attempted to go around the mail truck Wednesday afternoon along M-22 near the intersection of Shady Lane.

No injuries were reported, according to a Leelanau County Sheriff's Department deputy. Michigan State Police, Leelanau County sheriff, Bingham Township and Suttons Bay Fire and Rescue personnel responded.

