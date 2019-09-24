SUTTONS BAY — They say that lighting never strikes the same place twice.
Bob Joyce begs to differ.
Joyce and business partner Roche Featherstone recently bought Barrels & Barrels party store in Suttons Bay, which just sold an $80 million winning Powerball ticket.
This is the second time the store has sold a winning lottery ticket.
“Unbelievable,” Joyce said. “I wish it was mine.”
Joyce, public works supervisor for the Village of Suttons Bay, said Featherstone called him at 8 a.m. Sunday to give him the news.
He was stunned.
Joyce knows who won the ticket, but he’s keeping mum — for now.
“The people that won it seem like nice people,” Joyce said. “I know them, I met with them, I actually held the ticket in my hand. That’s pretty awesome.”
In Michigan, those who win the Mega Millions and the Powerball cannot remain anonymous. It is not known when the winner’s name will be released.
Dave Priest, store manager, said he’s not sure who sold the ticket or when. But on Monday, lottery tickets were a hot-selling item.
The store was formerly owned by Dan Joupperi, who had it for about 23 years, Priest said.
Joupperi sold the store about seven weeks ago.
Priest said a ticket that garnered its holder about $5 million was sold right before Joupperi bought the store, known back then as the Alpine View.
“And now this one … All he ever wanted to do was sell a winning lottery ticket,” Priest said.
The winner can take their prize as a 30-year annuity, or as a one-time lump sum payment of about $55 million.
The new owners will collect a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Joyce didn’t say how he would spend his share of the bonus.
He’s just glad someone local won.
“I wanted it to be someone from the county,” Joyce said. “We’re just excited that it was one of our customers.”
