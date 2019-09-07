MAPLETON — Peninsula Community Library opens its doors today — one door of which came from Tim Carroll’s farmhouse.
“He said to ‘take anything we want, including the front door,’ which we took,” said head librarian Vicky Shurly.
The door — (part of a local history room); soaring 30-foot ceilings; a children’s area; a teen room; 100-person community room — are within the walls of a new 5,600-square-foot building at the intersection of Island View and Center roads, unveiled to the public today at 10 a.m.
The $2.5 million project went “from lightbulb to open” in less than three years by virtue of a concerted community effort, Shurly said.
“That this was a community project was the key to making this dream a reality,” Shurly said.
Changes in the library’s former home — Old Mission Peninsula School — prompted the move.
The Traverse City Area Public Schools district officials closed Old Mission Peninsula School in 2015 for financial reasons.
The school was sold to Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation, which opened a charter school on the premises in 2018.
The community library always had its own space in the school building — 3,100 square feet — but the new school was expanding quickly, Shurly said.
The independent township library already possessed more than 5 acres. They knew they were on the right track when an initial fundraising letter brought in more than $100,000, Shurly said.
“We didn’t even consider it,” she said of a millage, because they quickly were able to raise all funds privately.
Volunteer Nancy Davy headed up the fundraising. Her husband, Bill, wrote a check for $750,000.
“That gave me some clout when I approached big donors,” she joked. “People just stepped up.”
Her name is on the new building.
“You know how every classroom has someone who organizes the books on the shelves, usually a girl ... I was that girl,” Davy said. “I was a library aide in high school; I worked at the college library ... libraries are a theme in my life.”
The building itself was designed in a farmhouse style to complement the Old Mission landscape, Davy said.
The local history room will also showcase area roots by way of donated artifacts from the 155-year-old Johnson-Carroll homestead. Its weathervane tops the roof.
Carroll said he hopes to host a local history discussion series in the new Johnson-Carroll room, possibly called “Talk & Tea with Tim at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.”
“We decided to build the wretched thing, and here we are,” he said.
A number of area communities are investing in libraries, with current expansion projects in Glen Lake and Elk Rapids.
It’s a far cry from where people said libraries would be 10 years ago, Shurly said.
“They were tolling the death knell, saying books were dead,” Shurly said. “But libraries redefined themselves as information centers, gathering places and community centers.”
Dynamic libraries are alive and well; even so, Shurly said she found the strength of the support for the Peninsula Community Library overwhelming.
Community volunteers housed the books during the move; they helped shelve the books, Shurly said.
“We knew we were the heart of the community — we didn’t realize to what extent.”
