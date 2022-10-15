TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s first utility-scale wind turbine may be gone, but on the same corner west of Traverse City, contractors are installing more solar panels.
A few pieces of the 1996-built turbine sat next to the spot where contractors attached panels to frames along M-72 near Bugai Road this month. Workers were busy adding the third phase of Heritage Sustainable Energy’s array spread across two sites in Elmwood Township.
Those shiny blue photovoltaic panels will up the array’s capacity to 5 megawatts, according to Heritage Sustainable Energy CEO Marty Lagina. That’ll eclipse the output of the turbine, which, with age, had become harder to maintain.
He credited Traverse City Light & Power, the utility that built the turbine, for having the vision to do so.
“When you think about it, it led to this,” he said, referring to the solar array. “And it led to wind power becoming a real thing.”
Now, the company can take advantage of the existing interconnection to TCL&P’s grid, albeit with upgrades at Heritage Sustainable Energy’s costs.
The roughly $3 million addition should be complete and ready to connect by December, Lagina said, adding the transmission upgrades might take a little longer to complete.
Once it is, it’ll generate enough power to run the equivalent of 657 homes, according to company Operations Manager Bart Hautala — a typical home uses 12 megawatt-hours annually, and the expanded array should put out around 7,888 megawatt-hours.
Solar power in northern Michigan can draw skepticism, as it did in a recent social media post featuring photos of the latest expansion.
Lagina acknowledged the array doesn’t produce like it would in, say, New Mexico, and output dips each winter. But it generates power all 12 months, and the first two phases actually exceeded expectations.
Hautala agreed, adding the company figured the array would have a 15-percent capacity factor, but reached up to 18 percent.
“Which is quite a bit more, 3 percent doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s actually a huge number,” he said.
That capacity factor shows the ratio between the array’s total capacity versus its actual output — a one-megawatt array under 12 hours of sunlight would generate 12 megawatt-hours at 100 percent capacity, but in reality it would put out more like 2.16 megawatt-hours, assuming an 18-percent capacity factor.
Plus, the bifacial panels being installed generate power with both the front and back of the panel, generating more power in the winter and helping them to heat up and shed snow, Hautala added in an email.
Clouds put the biggest drag on solar energy output in the winter, not snow, Lagina said.
Being directly tied to the city-owned utility’s grid is a big advantage, Lagina said — that hypothetical New Mexico array could be many miles from the utilities it supplies.
Heritage Sustainable Energy’s array, by contrast, is a few miles away, leading to virtually no transmission loss, Hautala said.
“The most efficient green energy projects are these that are tied directly into the distribution system, because you’ve got a utility that can absorb the intermittency and you have no transmission losses,” Lagina said.
TCL&P Executive Director Brandie Ekren said the array is a visible sign of the city’s investment in clean energy.
“The beauty behind it is that it’s something that’s placed directly on ... we call it behind-the-meter, so it’s directly serving TCL&P customers as opposed to just going out into the big grid,” she said.
More solar also brings the utility closer to its renewable energy goals: 40 percent by 2025, and 100 by 2040, Ekren said — the utility is on track to beat its 2025 goal, according to its projections.
Lagina said the third phase of M-72 Solar is the last outlined in an agreement with TCL&P. There’s also no more room to install more at the site, and rising land prices make a fourth phase unlikely.
As to wind power, two factors make it difficult to site another utility-scale turbine near the former one, Lagina said.
For one, modern machines would dwarf the nearly 30-year-old turbine TCL&P installed — the 60 turbines at Consumers Energy’s 150-megawatt wind farm in Gratiot County each sport 205-foot long blades, longer than the former turbine’s 160-foot-tall tower.
Controversies over siting those towers have grown over the years, Lagina said.
For another, the economics for a single turbine are tough compared to the sprawling wind farms elsewhere, Lagina said. They include the company’s own Stoney Corner wind farm near Cadillac.
Heritage Sustainable Energy isn’t planning any new wind projects near Traverse City, but Lagina didn’t rule out the possibility of more solar.
Commercial customers will have a new way to fund adding some of their own solar power.
Utility board members agreed Tuesday to expand TCL&P’s efficiency improvement loan program through Venture North to include gas efficiency improvements, renewable energy projects and electric vehicle charging projects. Meeting documents show the program previously was only available for electricity efficiency projects.
Each move aims to step up the utility’s clean energy balance in the face of climate change, and Ekren said TCL&P hired a handful of contractors and subcontractors to write a climate action response plan as well.
It’s an involved process, one that should help the utility strategically realign itself based on the values of its customer base.
Contractor Five Lakes Energy will lead a multi-pronged investigation, examining energy waste reduction, the benefits of more electrification versus fossil fuels, and programs to respond to energy demand. They’ll also look at distributed energy — rooftop solar, for example — energy storage and decarbonization.
Findings under all of those headings will go into what’s called an integrated resource planning model, modeling how various factors like more electric cars or potential trends in distributed generation all work together.
Ekren said the utility also wants extensive input on this plan. That approach includes open houses set to begin Oct. 25 and two types of surveys — one a phone survey by a contractor, another open to anyone who wants to participate.
Then, the utility plans on focus group-type workshops, and one-on-one meetings as well, Ekren said.
Ekren said the utility is taking an aggressive tack on gathering feedback to ensure the finished product actually reflects the desires of the customer base. Transparent decision-making is one key value for a municipal utility.
“The other key component is the opportunity to be involved and be able to make certain that you’re planning for your customers,” she said.
The climate action response plan should be complete in time for the June 30, 2023, end of the fiscal year, Ekren said.
