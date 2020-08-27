LAKE ANN — A new, 230-acre nature preserve in the heart of the Platte River watershed opened to the public this week in Benzie County.
Nate Winkler said he couldn’t be more grateful, as the site is the focal point of countless happy memories from his childhood in the rural Lake Ann area.
“It’s such a beautiful and really, really aesthetically pleasing place to be,” said Winkler, who works as a fisheries biologist for another local organization.
The newly opened Lower Woodcock Lake Preserve is part of the local land conservancy’s $71.5 million campaign to protect more than 6,000 acres of the region’s most ecologically valuable lands between the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistee County and the far stretches of the Jordan River Valley in Antrim County.
This latest preserve project nestled amid state land southwest of Lake Ann cost just shy of $2.5 million and has already been fully funded by donors, said Jennifer Jay, communications director for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
Donations for the preserve that includes the entirety of 22-acre Lower Woodcock Lake ran the gamut from $10 to more than $100,000, Jay said.
The protected land includes not only the inland lake, but also about a half-mile of frontage along the Platte River and an unnamed stream that spills into the river. The property is about three-quarters surrounded by state land and therefore serves as an important wildlife corridor, said Jake Bournay, land stewardship specialist for the conservancy.
For now, he said the public can make use of a nearly mile-long trail along a high ridge that has a spur to a scenic overlook and bench. Dogs must be kept leashed.
“That’s just the little bit of trail we’ve been able to put in before the preserve opened,” Bournay said.
Conservancy officials intend to install a more extensive trails system at the preserve, along with with a boat launch or dock for non-motorized boat access on the lake, he said.
The land previously was owned by an investment company whose members visited for camping, fishing and hunting.
When the property was listed for sale, Winkler said he worried the “pristine place” would be developed into homes. It was a relief the conservancy snapped up the spot to be protected forever, he said.
“There’s a lot to be saved that is really important, said Winkler, a monthly conservancy donor. He pointed to this project as key for not only wildlife, but also fisheries connectivity within the Platte River watershed.
Bournay confirmed both hunting and fishing will be allowed at the new preserve, save for waterfowl and trapping. However, he said officials are discouraging visitors from launching any type of watercraft until after an access point is constructed next year because shoreline conditions are “extremely mucky.”
Overall, Jay said this project is a major milestone in the conservancy’s Campaign for Generations. She said the nonprofit is only $1 million away from meeting its total fundraising goal in the overarching regional campaign.
Executive Director Glen Chown said the campaign is now in the “home stretch” after kicking off in 2015. The effort went public two years ago after officials already raised $53 million.
Chown said so far the conservancy has completed 48 projects and protected nearly 4,300 acres with the help of thousands of donors and volunteers through the campaign.
The most recent major project to be unveiled was the new Milock Family Preserve in the Upper Manistee headwaters which opened to the public last month. That nearly 1,300-acre preserve is at a former scout camp in eastern Kalkaska County.
The nonprofit’s land preservation work continued after the onset of the global health crisis, Chown said.
“Little did we know when the campaign started how much our lives would change with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while this global crisis has provided so much hardship, it has also brought the importance of our work into even sharper focus,” Chown said.
“Protected lands provide solace and are a source of healing, with countless benefits to our mental, physical, and spiritual health,” he said. “We have heard from so many people about the peace they are finding on our many preserves and natural areas. It really gives us an even greater resolve to continue protecting critical lands throughout our five-county service area.”
Bournay said the conservancy will accept volunteers to help continue trail building next year, just as with work done this year in partnership with AmeriCorps volunteers.
More details about the conservancy’s campaign can be found at www.gtrlc.org online, along with details about the new preserve.
