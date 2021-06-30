TRAVERSE CITY — The Lower Boardman River Unified Plan is ready for another round of public engagement, just as a member of the leadership team questioned whether it’s worth finishing.
City Commissioner Tim Werner is one of 12 on the team aimed at representing a variety of interests, from the Downtown Development Authority itself to the city commission and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy told commissioners at a recent study session.
What started in 2018 with two broad goals — river access to allow anyone to use and enjoy it, and reducing or eliminating point and non-point source pollution in the downtown district — expanded from both leadership team and public input, DDA COO Harry Burkholder said.
So the leadership team’s list of 16 working values include a range of ideas, documents show. Among them is a call to stick to best science for water and land, and where the two meet, to adding more connections from sites in the city to existing paths and river walks.
City leaders didn’t get the draft plan in the meeting packet and Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he’s waiting to see it.
“This has been like a very interesting movie trailer,” he said. “I can’t wait for the premiere when the draft is released to see what it says.”
Werner, however, said he thinks not finishing it should be something to consider, especially given how the pandemic impacted the process. He told commissioners the result only seemed to represent those who showed up for the first round of public input but not the rest of the city.
“This is an urban river,” he said. “I’ve spoken up at meetings saying as a city commissioner, I have a responsibility not just to the river but I have other responsibilities to the city commission, whether we’re talking about the housing crisis, the climate crisis or many other things. We have to weigh the big picture in all these things, and we’re not there.”
What’s more, the draft seemed more about aesthetics than any scientifically rigorous steps to address pollution and protect the river, despite goals to do just that, Werner said.
Reached afterward, he pointed to a debate over building setbacks and strips of vegetation on the river’s edge — called riparian buffer. Much of that debate seemed to rely on basic assertions that buffers and setbacks help, without the data to back it up.
Christine Crissman, The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay executive director, said a subcommittee working on those recommendations, and on which she and Werner served, put in considerable work on those recommendations.
“You’re not going to find any sort of data that’s going to tell you specifically what you should do in different stretches of the Boardman, but there is a lot of scientific data that shows the benefits of some of the practices that were discussed,” she said.
Derenzy, reached Tuesday, said there wasn’t a lot of substantive discussion of science, but more about best practices as defined by public input.
While Werner told commissioners he thought the process skipped over dealing with point and non-point pollution sources, Crissman said she recalled the latter being discussed at length in considering riparian buffers.
Derenzy said maps of the city’s stormwater system and more to show known and possible pollution sources were included early in the process.
Werner acknowledged those maps could have been part of the process prior to his joining but he still found the data and follow-through lacking. He wants more discussion on how to address those issues and, say, a study looking at what’s in the outfall from a stormwater drain entering the river.
That’s still a possibility if that’s what the public wants, Derenzy said. The draft isn’t the final say.
Crissman echoed this, noting they’re recommendations still set for more work even after the public input round.
Werner said he thinks the entire process is an opportunity fast slipping away, and he wants an end result that excites the public. Otherwise, it might just sit on a shelf, he said.
A network convening around the Boardman River should hopefully keep conservation and restoration efforts moving forward, Crissman said.
Part of the point of going out for another round of public engagement is to see if the public thinks the team got it right, Derenzy said.
Crissman echoed this.
“It’s a public engagement process, it’s going to be a little bit messy, it’s going to be a little bit difficult, but I think we’ve done as good of a job as we can in trying to reach people where they are, and have some new ideas as well for this round and how to do that even a little bit better,” she said.
Burkholder said there’s a series of meetings set for July 13-15, with more in August and the details to be publicized on the DDA’s website and social media.
That’s just one part of a strategy aimed at finding ways to reach people who don’t normally get involved in planning processes, like pop-up meetings around town.
Final language eventually will come before city commissioners, plus the city’s commissions for planning and parks and recreation, Derenzy said. Any lack of consensus on the leadership team’s part would be noted in final language.
Both Derenzy and Crissman separately agreed they want to finish the unified plan.
“We’ve piecemealed it, it’s time to have that plan and time to have that unified,” Derenzy told commissioners.
